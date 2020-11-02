A satellite image released by Nasa Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System on Sunday shows Typhoon Goni passing through the Philippines. Photo: AP
Typhoon Goni: ‘strongest storm in history’ heads for Vietnam after tearing across Philippines
- The previous record was held by Super Typhoons Meranti and Haiyan, which hit the Philippines in 2016 and 2013, respectively
- Super Typhoon Goni killed at least 10 people in the Philippines, but 1.07 million tonnes of rice was saved thanks to an early warning
Topic | The Philippines
