Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah emerges as major political force amid turmoil

  • Since independence, the country’s monarchs mainly performed ceremonial functions like swearing-in ministers or pardoning criminal convicts
  • But with an administration that is one of the weakest in history, the king’s decisions have become crucial in determining whether the PM stays or goes

Bloomberg
Bloomberg in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 11:58am, 2 Nov, 2020

