A man gets an influenza vaccine at a branch of the Korea Association of Health Promotion in Seoul on October 23. Photo: Reuters
Singapore resumes use of flu vaccines linked to South Korea deaths
- The Health Ministry said the likelihood of a causal link between the vaccinations and the deaths reported was determined to be low
- A temporary stop was put on the use of SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra after a spate of deaths linked to flu shots in South Korea
Topic | Singapore
A man gets an influenza vaccine at a branch of the Korea Association of Health Promotion in Seoul on October 23. Photo: Reuters