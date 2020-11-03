Fugitive Buddhist nationalist monk Wirathu hands himself in at a police station in Yangon, Myanmar, on Monday. Photo: Reuters Fugitive Buddhist nationalist monk Wirathu hands himself in at a police station in Yangon, Myanmar, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar’s fugitive ‘Buddhist Bin Laden’ monk gives himself up, a week before election

  • Ashin Wirathu is known for his nationalist, anti-Islamic rhetoric, especially against Rohingya Muslims. He had been on the run for 18 months
  • Analysts say the move is a bid to influence next week’s Myanmar election, which civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to win

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:00am, 3 Nov, 2020

