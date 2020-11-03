A pro-democracy protester shouts during a demonstration at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in Bangkok after the ministry blocked the Pornhub website. Photo: AFP A pro-democracy protester shouts during a demonstration at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in Bangkok after the ministry blocked the Pornhub website. Photo: AFP
#SavePornhub: Thailand bans porn and gambling sites, causing outrage, protests

  • Thailand’s digital minister Puttipong Punnakanta said 190 sites were blocked under the cybercrime law, prompting accusations of censorship
  • Thai users spent more time on Pornhub than any other country last year, and VPN searches rose over 600 per cent after the ban

Updated: 9:42pm, 3 Nov, 2020

