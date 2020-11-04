Residents walk under toppled electrical posts in Malilipot, Albay province, central Philippines, after Typhoon Goni. Photo: AP
Typhoon Goni: Philippine island mops up, may be without power for months
- Goni, one of the most powerful typhoons in the world this year, hit the Philippines on Sunday, causing widespread destruction
- The Red Cross said eight towns on Catanduanes were cut off, while the governor said 80 per cent of electricity posts were toppled
