The Monetary Authority of Singapore will focus on financial institutions which lack rigorous systems for combating money laundering. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to step up crackdown on money laundering to cement financial hub status
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore will focus on combatting disclosure breaches, mis-selling of financial products and countering terrorism financing
- Singapore is consolidating its position as a global financial hub, but the city state has recently faced a number of high-profile financial cases
Topic | Singapore
