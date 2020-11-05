Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. Photo: Facebook
Divided US election result could damage global economy, Singapore minister warns
- Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing says one of the biggest challenges for the US is how it can maintain its leadership in the world to uphold the global economic order
- While China’s economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, he said Beijing alone will not be able to do miracles for the world
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. Photo: Facebook