Singapore, which is dependent upon international tourism and trade, is working hard to reopen its borders. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore embraces coronavirus tests, infection ratios to speed up travel restart
- Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing said the plan for Singapore to allow increased numbers of international visitors will hopefully be a model for other countries
- The city state has set up a travel bubble with Hong Kong that wouldn’t require travellers to undergo a 14-day quarantine
