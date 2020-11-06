An illustration depicting Artemis astronauts on the moon. Photo: Nasa via AP An illustration depicting Artemis astronauts on the moon. Photo: Nasa via AP
An illustration depicting Artemis astronauts on the moon. Photo: Nasa via AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian boy, 9, wins Nasa competition with toilet invention that works on the moon

  • Zyson Kang’s ‘Spacesuit Lunar Toilet’ design won the top prize in the Junior category, which saw some 900 entries by children worldwide
  • ‘It works by applying a manual mechanical kinetic concept to produce a vacuum suction power to crystalise the urine and faecal matter for safe disposal,’ he says

Topic |   Malaysia
The Star
The Star

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An illustration depicting Artemis astronauts on the moon. Photo: Nasa via AP An illustration depicting Artemis astronauts on the moon. Photo: Nasa via AP
An illustration depicting Artemis astronauts on the moon. Photo: Nasa via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE