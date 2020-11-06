Indonesian authorities have raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano. Photo: AP
Indonesia evacuates villagers as volatile Mount Merapi volcano rumbles
- About 300 people from two villages, mostly the elderly, pregnant women and children, were taken to emergency shelters, says a local disaster mitigation official
- Authorities have warned that Merapi could erupt at any time, possibly sending hot gas clouds down its slopes up to 5 kilometres
Topic | Indonesia
