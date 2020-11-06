A Singapore Airlines A380 aircraft is seen at Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 3. Photo: Xinhua A Singapore Airlines A380 aircraft is seen at Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 3. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore Airlines posts largest loss of US$1.7 billion as coronavirus cuts global travel

  • The national carrier is cutting about one-fifth of its workforce and has raised S$11 billion in funds in a bid to survive the downturn
  • With flight demand not expected to return to pre-Covid levels before 2024, the situation is particularly dire as Singapore Airlines has no domestic market to rely on

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:25pm, 6 Nov, 2020

