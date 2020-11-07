People wearing protective masks shop at a market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia extends coronavirus restrictions to more states as cases soar
- Malaysia reported 1,168 new infections on Saturday, as the government extended a partial lockdown order to more states until December 6
- Inter-district movement is banned and only two people from a household are allowed out to buy groceries
