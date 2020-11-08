A volunteer prepares face shields to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Mingan ward polling station in Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE A volunteer prepares face shields to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Mingan ward polling station in Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A volunteer prepares face shields to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Mingan ward polling station in Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Polls open in Myanmar’s second election since it emerged from military dictatorship

  • The election has been criticised as ‘fundamentally flawed’ by Human Rights Watch
  • Campaigning in the Southeast Asian nation has been heavily restricted amid a surge in coronavirus cases

Updated: 7:47am, 8 Nov, 2020

