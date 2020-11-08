People wearing masks cross a street in front of Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters People wearing masks cross a street in front of Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Petronas to pay Sabah state $303 million in sales tax

  • Sabah and neighbouring Sarawak state hold much of the nation’s oil and gas reserves, and have long asked for more payments
  • PM Muhyiddin Yassin agreed for Petronas to pay Sabah after his ruling coalition wrestled control of the state from the opposition

Reuters
Reuters in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 3:52pm, 8 Nov, 2020

