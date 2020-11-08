People wearing face shields, face masks and rubber gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait to vote during the elections at a polling station in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi forecast to triumph in coronavirus-hit ‘apartheid’ election
- Millions of the citizens overcame their fears about the coronavirus to vote in the country’s second election since it emerged from junta rule
- Restrictions against the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities meant nearly two million voters were disenfranchised from an electorate of 37 million
Topic | Myanmar
People wearing face shields, face masks and rubber gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait to vote during the elections at a polling station in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP