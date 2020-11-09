Thieves have been targeting plant varieties popular on social media, such as staghorn ferns and pitcher plants. Photo: AFP
In the Philippines, coronavirus has sparked gardening craze known as ‘plantdemic’
- Photos of delicate flowers and broad-leafed foliage cultivated in backyards and on balconies have flooded social media as housebound Filipinos turn to nature
- Rangers patrolling the forests of Zamboanga in the country’s south for illegal loggers and wildlife poachers were ordered to watch out for plant thieves
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
