Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy wave flags in front of the party's office in Mandalay on Monday as ballots for the parliamentary elections are counted. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s ruling party claims victory in elections based on unofficial count
- The National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, says it has the 322 seats it needs in parliament, according to an internal vote tally
- The NLD came to power after a 2015 landslide in which it won a total of 390 seats – a benchmark it is now expected to exceed
Topic | Myanmar
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy wave flags in front of the party's office in Mandalay on Monday as ballots for the parliamentary elections are counted. Photo: AFP