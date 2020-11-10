Cambodian soldiers stand at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia in July 2019. The Cambodian Ministry of Defence allowed a tour for journalists to visit the site following allegations of Chinese military presence at the facility. Photo: EPA-EFE
Another US facility demolished at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, says US think tank
- News comes amid concern over possible ‘secret deal’ to allow Chinese forces at base
- Cambodia is one of Beijing’s closest allies in Southeast Asia and has received billions of dollars of Chinese aid
Topic | Cambodia
