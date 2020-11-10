A student uses a mobile phone for online learning during the Covid-19 pandemic in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, last month. Photo: EPA
Across Southeast Asia, pandemic forces millions online for first time
- A report found there were 40 million new internet users across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam in 2020
- This year's net novices made up almost one-third of the region’s 140 million new users since 2015 and amounted to four times as many as in 2019
