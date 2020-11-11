Netflix currently has no plans to place its servers locally or open an office in Vietnam. Photo: dpa
Vietnamese government accuses Netflix, Apple of avoiding tax payments and breaching content rules
- Vietnam introduced a cybersecurity law two years ago that requires all foreign businesses earning income from online activities to store data in the country
- Foreign streaming firms, which have combined revenues of more than US$43 million from 1 million subscribers, have never paid tax in Vietnam
Topic | Vietnam
Netflix currently has no plans to place its servers locally or open an office in Vietnam. Photo: dpa