Netflix currently has no plans to place its servers locally or open an office in Vietnam. Photo: dpa
Vietnamese government accuses Netflix, Apple of avoiding tax payments and breaching content rules

  • Vietnam introduced a cybersecurity law two years ago that requires all foreign businesses earning income from online activities to store data in the country
  • Foreign streaming firms, which have combined revenues of more than US$43 million from 1 million subscribers, have never paid tax in Vietnam

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:27pm, 11 Nov, 2020

