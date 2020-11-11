The newly discovered Popa langur (Trachypithecus popa) is seen on a tree branch on Mount Popa, Myanmar. Photo: German Primate Centre / AFP The newly discovered Popa langur (Trachypithecus popa) is seen on a tree branch on Mount Popa, Myanmar. Photo: German Primate Centre / AFP
The newly discovered Popa langur (Trachypithecus popa) is seen on a tree branch on Mount Popa, Myanmar. Photo: German Primate Centre / AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Scientists discover new monkey species in Myanmar – and it’s already going extinct

  • The Popa langur – named for an extinct volcano that is home to its largest population of 100 individuals – has been around for at least a million years
  • Throughout its range, the lithe monkey with startling chalk-white rings around its eyes is threatened by hunting and habitat loss

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Paris

Updated: 7:05pm, 11 Nov, 2020

