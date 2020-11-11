A man in a raincoat rides his bicycle through heavy rain from Typhoon Vamco in Quezon City, Philippines on Wednesday. Photo: AP A man in a raincoat rides his bicycle through heavy rain from Typhoon Vamco in Quezon City, Philippines on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Typhoon Vamco: thousands flee as third storm in three weeks menaces the Philippines

  • About 50,000 people living in the storm’s path, still reeling from deadly typhoons Molave and Goni, will be ordered to leave their homes
  • Vamco’s winds could reach a peak intensity of 130-155km per hour before it makes landfall, the Philippines’ weather forecaster said

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Legazpi, the Philippines

Updated: 7:51pm, 11 Nov, 2020

