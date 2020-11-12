Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists at an airport in Udon Thani province. Photo: Reuters
No evidence Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn broke laws while living in Germany, reports say
- The Thai king has spent the majority of his time over the past several years living in Germany
- Thai protesters asked the German embassy in Bangkok to probe whether he has exercised royal authority while living there
The German government has found no evidence that Thailand’s
“The German government has no reliable evidence that the Thai king has taken any such decisions during his stay in Germany,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written answer to a parliamentary question.
The ministry also said it expected Vajiralongkorn not to make decisions that “contravene the German legal system, international law or internationally guaranteed human rights” while on German soil.
For nearly four months, Thailand has seen an escalating pro-democracy protest movement that has called for the government’s resignation, a rewriting of the constitution, and reform of the monarchy – the most powerful institution in the country. The protesters are
Demands for reforms in the monarchy include that the king no longer endorses coups and getting rid of laws that stifle discussion of the royal family. On Sunday, the protesters attempted to deliver letters they’d written asking for reform directly to the king. The police used high-pressure water cannons to disperse them before they could reach the Grand Palace in Bangkok.
The king said recently that Thailand is a “land of compromise” and that he loved everyone “all the same”.
So far, the government hasn’t been able to quell the protests, and the demonstrators have rejected the olive branch and vowed to continue their movement until all demands are met.