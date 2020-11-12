Founded by South Korean Lee Man-hee in 1984, the Shincheonji Church has been accused of being a cult in several countries due to its unorthodox teachings. Photo: AFP
21 people linked to Singapore chapter of South Korea’s Shincheonji Church arrested for covert activities
- The nine men and 12 women had allegedly ‘re-engaged’ in activities connected to the church, the Ministry of Home Affairs said
- The religious sect attracted global media attention earlier this year after being linked to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in South Korea
Topic | Singapore
