The two-year visa is not designed for mid-tier tech workers who might compete with locals for jobs. Photo: Reuters
Singapore seeks top foreign talent as it aims to become region’s tech and innovation hub
- The Tech.Pass programme is targeted at highly accomplished entrepreneurs and technical experts who can bring in capital, networks and know-how
- The two-year visa will open in January with an initial cap of 500 applicants
Topic | Singapore
The two-year visa is not designed for mid-tier tech workers who might compete with locals for jobs. Photo: Reuters