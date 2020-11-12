The two-year visa is not designed for mid-tier tech workers who might compete with locals for jobs. Photo: Reuters The two-year visa is not designed for mid-tier tech workers who might compete with locals for jobs. Photo: Reuters
The two-year visa is not designed for mid-tier tech workers who might compete with locals for jobs. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore seeks top foreign talent as it aims to become region’s tech and innovation hub

  • The Tech.Pass programme is targeted at highly accomplished entrepreneurs and technical experts who can bring in capital, networks and know-how
  • The two-year visa will open in January with an initial cap of 500 applicants

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:00pm, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The two-year visa is not designed for mid-tier tech workers who might compete with locals for jobs. Photo: Reuters The two-year visa is not designed for mid-tier tech workers who might compete with locals for jobs. Photo: Reuters
The two-year visa is not designed for mid-tier tech workers who might compete with locals for jobs. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE