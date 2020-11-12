As the world warms, inland cities will become increasingly vulnerable. Photo: AP
Hurricanes last longer and do more damage after making landfall due to climate change, study says
- Warmer waters cause hurricanes to lose power more slowly after landfall because they act as a reserve fuel tank for moisture
- In the 1960s, hurricanes declined two-thirds in wind strength within 17 hours of landfall. Now it generally takes 33 hours for storms to weaken that much
Topic | Climate change
