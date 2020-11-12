Thai royalist Thitiwat Tanagaroon, whom King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida praised for holding a royal portrait at an anti-government protest, shows his arm tattoos reading 'Very brave, very good, thank you'. Photo: Reuters Thai royalist Thitiwat Tanagaroon, whom King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida praised for holding a royal portrait at an anti-government protest, shows his arm tattoos reading 'Very brave, very good, thank you'. Photo: Reuters
Thai royalist Thitiwat Tanagaroon, whom King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida praised for holding a royal portrait at an anti-government protest, shows his arm tattoos reading 'Very brave, very good, thank you'. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

‘The king is human, not a god’: in Thailand, divide widens over status of monarchy that must be revered by law

  • Gauging the shift in the country of 70 million is hard – the biggest protests this year have attracted more participants than royalist shows of support
  • But one recent poll found that 60 per cent of Thais thought the protesters should not attack the monarchy – though without explaining why

Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters in Bangkok

Updated: 7:59pm, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai royalist Thitiwat Tanagaroon, whom King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida praised for holding a royal portrait at an anti-government protest, shows his arm tattoos reading 'Very brave, very good, thank you'. Photo: Reuters Thai royalist Thitiwat Tanagaroon, whom King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida praised for holding a royal portrait at an anti-government protest, shows his arm tattoos reading 'Very brave, very good, thank you'. Photo: Reuters
Thai royalist Thitiwat Tanagaroon, whom King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida praised for holding a royal portrait at an anti-government protest, shows his arm tattoos reading 'Very brave, very good, thank you'. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE