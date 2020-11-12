Thai royalist Thitiwat Tanagaroon, whom King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida praised for holding a royal portrait at an anti-government protest, shows his arm tattoos reading 'Very brave, very good, thank you'. Photo: Reuters
‘The king is human, not a god’: in Thailand, divide widens over status of monarchy that must be revered by law
- Gauging the shift in the country of 70 million is hard – the biggest protests this year have attracted more participants than royalist shows of support
- But one recent poll found that 60 per cent of Thais thought the protesters should not attack the monarchy – though without explaining why
Thailand
