Thousands of routes have been axed, reflecting the pressure airlines face at home as they cut jobs and retire aircraft. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic has forced one-third of air travel routes to shut down
- In January, 47,756 operational routes criss-crossed the world, more than half of them in the US, Western Europe and Northeast Asia
- Before the pandemic, the industry supported 65.5 million jobs – more than half of them indirectly through tourism
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Thousands of routes have been axed, reflecting the pressure airlines face at home as they cut jobs and retire aircraft. Photo: AP