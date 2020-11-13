Observers said voting in Myanmar’s election, which saw a strong win for Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party, was smooth on the day, despite concerns about the election commission’s lack of transparency and its cancellation of the polls across many ethnic minority areas. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling NLD wins absolute majority
- The National League for Democracy won 346 seats, more than 50 per cent of parliament
- But opposition and rights groups say the poll was not free or fair, and left virtually all Rohingya Muslims disenfranchised
Topic | Myanmar
