Workers rake out rice to dry under the sun at the Chai Nat Rice Research Center in Khao Tha Phra, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg Workers rake out rice to dry under the sun at the Chai Nat Rice Research Center in Khao Tha Phra, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Thailand comes up with new grain to regain export crown as world grows hungry for softer rice

  • Apart from being a high-yield soft variety, RD79 has been designed to resist disease and tolerate drought better than the country’s traditional grains
  • For Thailand, rice isn’t just central to its cuisine, it’s the kingdom’s most important crop that supports more than 4 million households

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:00am, 14 Nov, 2020

