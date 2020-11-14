Workers rake out rice to dry under the sun at the Chai Nat Rice Research Center in Khao Tha Phra, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Thailand comes up with new grain to regain export crown as world grows hungry for softer rice
- Apart from being a high-yield soft variety, RD79 has been designed to resist disease and tolerate drought better than the country’s traditional grains
- For Thailand, rice isn’t just central to its cuisine, it’s the kingdom’s most important crop that supports more than 4 million households
Topic | Thailand
