A man retrieves his belongings from his flooded home in Rizal Province, the Philippines, on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Typhoon Vamco: at least 67 killed in Philippines’ deadliest storm of year

  • The far north of Luzon island, where many areas remained submerged even days later, was hit by some of the worst flooding in more than four decades
  • Six cyclones have now hit the Philippines in a span of just four weeks, including Vamco and Goni – the world’s most powerful this year

Reuters
Reuters in Manila

Updated: 4:47pm, 15 Nov, 2020

