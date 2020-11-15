A man retrieves his belongings from his flooded home in Rizal Province, the Philippines, on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Typhoon Vamco: at least 67 killed in Philippines’ deadliest storm of year
- The far north of Luzon island, where many areas remained submerged even days later, was hit by some of the worst flooding in more than four decades
- Six cyclones have now hit the Philippines in a span of just four weeks, including Vamco and Goni – the world’s most powerful this year
