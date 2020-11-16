An empty beach in Bali. The island saw a surge in domestic holidaymakers during a long weekend at the end of October, which lifted occupancy at luxury hotels to 30 per cent that week. Photo: Reuters
Battered by coronavirus, Bali hopes for uptick in tourism over holiday season
- Indonesia is grappling with the largest coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia and Bali’s tourism-reliant industries are bearing the brunt
- As it debates opening up to international tourists, there are signs of a turnaround, with an increase in local travellers
Topic | Indonesia
An empty beach in Bali. The island saw a surge in domestic holidaymakers during a long weekend at the end of October, which lifted occupancy at luxury hotels to 30 per cent that week. Photo: Reuters