A man eats a bowl of noodle soup from a street food vendor in Ho Chi Minh City. Many Vietnamese are increasingly concerned about what goes into the food they eat, after a series of food safety scandals. Photo: AFP
In Vietnam, food safety scandals feed anxiety about quality of street fare
- There is growing unease about poor hygiene standards and pesticides in vegetables and herbs used in popular dishes like noodle soups and spring rolls
- Up to 70 per cent of farmers in some areas use pesticides higher than the recommended level, so many Vietnamese are investing in their own food supply
Topic | Vietnam
A man eats a bowl of noodle soup from a street food vendor in Ho Chi Minh City. Many Vietnamese are increasingly concerned about what goes into the food they eat, after a series of food safety scandals. Photo: AFP