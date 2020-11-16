A singer performs at a nightclub in Dubai. The UAE’s Filipino Bands Alliance said some 80 per cent of Filipino artists have had their visas cancelled by their employers, but many haven’t been able to return home. Photo: AP A singer performs at a nightclub in Dubai. The UAE’s Filipino Bands Alliance said some 80 per cent of Filipino artists have had their visas cancelled by their employers, but many haven’t been able to return home. Photo: AP
A singer performs at a nightclub in Dubai. The UAE’s Filipino Bands Alliance said some 80 per cent of Filipino artists have had their visas cancelled by their employers, but many haven’t been able to return home. Photo: AP
Bands from the Philippines struggle as coronavirus mutes Dubai’s nightlife

  • Show bands from the Philippines have long satisfied an appetite for rock, R&B and pop among the emirate’s expat population
  • But hundreds of Filipino performers are battling to get gigs, even as Dubai’s music scene there slowly resumes after Covid-19 restrictions

Associated Press
Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Nov, 2020

