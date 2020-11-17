Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been one of the most vocal global leaders calling for the world’s two biggest economies to avoid a destructive clash that could force smaller countries like Singapore to choose sides. Photo: DPA Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been one of the most vocal global leaders calling for the world’s two biggest economies to avoid a destructive clash that could force smaller countries like Singapore to choose sides. Photo: DPA
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been one of the most vocal global leaders calling for the world’s two biggest economies to avoid a destructive clash that could force smaller countries like Singapore to choose sides. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US, China should develop truce under Biden, says Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

  • President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy has changed perceptions about the US, and it may never recover from that, Lee said
  • He rejected attempts to divide countries ‘Cold War style’, and also spoke about the RCEP trade deal, Huawei, coronavirus vaccines and Singapore’s economy

Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:36am, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been one of the most vocal global leaders calling for the world’s two biggest economies to avoid a destructive clash that could force smaller countries like Singapore to choose sides. Photo: DPA Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been one of the most vocal global leaders calling for the world’s two biggest economies to avoid a destructive clash that could force smaller countries like Singapore to choose sides. Photo: DPA
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been one of the most vocal global leaders calling for the world’s two biggest economies to avoid a destructive clash that could force smaller countries like Singapore to choose sides. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE