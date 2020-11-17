Monarchists are seen with Thai flags outside the country’s parliament as a charter amendment is debated. Photo: AFP
Thai protesters gather as parliament debates changes to constitution
- After months of student-led protests, Thai lawmakers are considering seven draft constitutional amendments during a two-day joint session
- Pro-democracy groups calling for reforms to the government and monarchy are set to protest outside, while royalists opposing the changes also gathered
Topic | Thailand
