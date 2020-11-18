Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, seen here during his trial, says he was misled about the origin of funds that went into his account and believed they were political donations from the late Saudi king. Photo: AFP
1MDB scandal: Najib Razak seeks US court order for Goldman Sachs, Leissner papers
- The former Malaysian leader was sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in the corruption scandal
- He said Goldman and its former Southeast Asia chair Tim Leissner could have documents showing officials are falsely implicating him to avoid responsibility
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, seen here during his trial, says he was misled about the origin of funds that went into his account and believed they were political donations from the late Saudi king. Photo: AFP