Members of Malaysia Social Welfare Department wearing personal protective equipment prepare for food distribution at an area under enhanced lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia declares coronavirus emergency in part of Sabah state to stop by-election
- Malaysia has reported a sharp spike in cases in recent weeks, with the total number of coronavirus infections rising to more than 50,000 cases on Wednesday
- Sabah, on Borneo island, has been worst-hit by the recent jump, reporting nearly half of the country’s infections, most of which were linked to an election in September
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Members of Malaysia Social Welfare Department wearing personal protective equipment prepare for food distribution at an area under enhanced lockdown. Photo: Reuters