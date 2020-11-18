Members of Malaysia Social Welfare Department wearing personal protective equipment prepare for food distribution at an area under enhanced lockdown. Photo: Reuters Members of Malaysia Social Welfare Department wearing personal protective equipment prepare for food distribution at an area under enhanced lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Members of Malaysia Social Welfare Department wearing personal protective equipment prepare for food distribution at an area under enhanced lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia declares coronavirus emergency in part of Sabah state to stop by-election

  • Malaysia has reported a sharp spike in cases in recent weeks, with the total number of coronavirus infections rising to more than 50,000 cases on Wednesday
  • Sabah, on Borneo island, has been worst-hit by the recent jump, reporting nearly half of the country’s infections, most of which were linked to an election in September

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:43pm, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of Malaysia Social Welfare Department wearing personal protective equipment prepare for food distribution at an area under enhanced lockdown. Photo: Reuters Members of Malaysia Social Welfare Department wearing personal protective equipment prepare for food distribution at an area under enhanced lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Members of Malaysia Social Welfare Department wearing personal protective equipment prepare for food distribution at an area under enhanced lockdown. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE