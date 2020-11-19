A worker carries a pesticide sprayer on her back at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia in September 2018. Some workers use a yellow paste made of rice powder and a local root as a sunblock. Photo: AP
Rape and abuse in Southeast Asian palm oil fields that supply top beauty brands
- Women bear brunt of brutal toil at plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia linked to names like L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Avon and Johnson & Johnson
- Such workers do some of the industry’s worst jobs, spending hours in tainted water and carrying loads so heavy that, over time, their wombs can collapse
Topic | Food and agriculture
A worker carries a pesticide sprayer on her back at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia in September 2018. Some workers use a yellow paste made of rice powder and a local root as a sunblock. Photo: AP