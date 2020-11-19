Pro-democracy protesters pose for photos next to the paint-splattered sign for the police headquarters during an anti-government rally in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Thailand protests: PM vows tougher response, activists plan to expand demands
- Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the ‘situation is not improving’, after thousands marched in Bangkok and threw paint at the police headquarters
- Protest leader Arnon Nampa said they will also take on issues like same-sex marriage and property laws after generating support for their calls for reform
