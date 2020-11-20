Jolovan Wham holds a cardboard with a drawing of a smiley face in Singapore on March 28, 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters Jolovan Wham holds a cardboard with a drawing of a smiley face in Singapore on March 28, 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Jolovan Wham holds a cardboard with a drawing of a smiley face in Singapore on March 28, 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore charges activist Jolovan Wham for holding up a smiley-face sign in public

  • Police have charged activist Jolovan Wham with violating public order, on the grounds that he had carried out a one-man protest
  • Wham has been in jail twice this year – for questioning the Singapore judiciary’s independence, and for inviting Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong to speak via Skype at an event that did not have a police permit

Topic |   Singapore
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 3:00pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jolovan Wham holds a cardboard with a drawing of a smiley face in Singapore on March 28, 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters Jolovan Wham holds a cardboard with a drawing of a smiley face in Singapore on March 28, 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Jolovan Wham holds a cardboard with a drawing of a smiley face in Singapore on March 28, 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE