US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, left, greets Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh with an elbow bump at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump aide Robert O’Brien tells Vietnam to curb China shipments to avoid duties
- O’Brien met officials including Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Foreign Affairs Minister Pham Binh Minh in Hanoi
- O’Brien told Vietnamese leaders they must curb illegal re-routing of Chinese exports and purchase more US goods
