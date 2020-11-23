Fisherman Sanam Changnam shows his daily catch of fish off the coast of the southern Thai island of Phuket. Photo: AFP
In Thailand, tourism’s decline keeps ‘sea gypsies’ afloat amid coronavirus pandemic
- With the country’s borders closed to foreign visitors for the past eight months, fishing has been easier for the Chao Lay, or ‘people of the sea’
- But the threat of eviction still hangs over the 1,200 or so who live on the island of Phuket, where property developers have been eyeing their land
