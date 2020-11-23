Office workers walk through Singapore’s financial district amid the coronavirus pandemic in September. Photo: EPA Office workers walk through Singapore’s financial district amid the coronavirus pandemic in September. Photo: EPA
Office workers walk through Singapore’s financial district amid the coronavirus pandemic in September. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

‘It’s OK not to be OK’: Singapore PM’s former top aide Chng Kai Fong opens up about mental health during pandemic

  • Chng Kai Fong, managing director of Singapore’s Economic Development Board, reflected on his own struggles at a technology conference on Sunday
  • The former principal private secretary to the PM described his emotional and mental state in 2020 as one he had never experienced in over 40 years of life

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg in Singapore

Updated: 2:15pm, 23 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Office workers walk through Singapore’s financial district amid the coronavirus pandemic in September. Photo: EPA Office workers walk through Singapore’s financial district amid the coronavirus pandemic in September. Photo: EPA
Office workers walk through Singapore’s financial district amid the coronavirus pandemic in September. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE