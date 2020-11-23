Nalinrat Tuthubthim, who claims she was sexually abused by a teacher, during a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thai protester who alleged sexual abuse at school faces storm of criticism for speaking out
- Nalinrat Tuthubthim appeared with black tape over her mouth, holding a placard that read: ‘I have been sexually abused by teachers. School is not a safe place’
- Among other demands, students have been campaigning for greater freedom and gender equality at schools, which they say are designed to instil archaic principles of obedience
Topic | Thailand protests
Nalinrat Tuthubthim, who claims she was sexually abused by a teacher, during a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters