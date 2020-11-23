A Malaysian medical worker collects samples from employees at a Top Glove factory in Klang. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Malaysia will close Top Glove factories and screen workers; Indonesia hits 500,000 cases
- Top Glove is the world’s largest manufacturer of latex gloves. A total of 28 factories will be closed in stages after 1,889 workers tested positive for the virus
- Meanwhile, Australia reopened the border between Victoria and New South Wales, its two most populous states
