A Malaysian medical worker collects samples from employees at a Top Glove factory in Klang. Photo: Reuters A Malaysian medical worker collects samples from employees at a Top Glove factory in Klang. Photo: Reuters
A Malaysian medical worker collects samples from employees at a Top Glove factory in Klang. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia will close Top Glove factories and screen workers; Indonesia hits 500,000 cases

  • Top Glove is the world’s largest manufacturer of latex gloves. A total of 28 factories will be closed in stages after 1,889 workers tested positive for the virus
  • Meanwhile, Australia reopened the border between Victoria and New South Wales, its two most populous states

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:07pm, 23 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Malaysian medical worker collects samples from employees at a Top Glove factory in Klang. Photo: Reuters A Malaysian medical worker collects samples from employees at a Top Glove factory in Klang. Photo: Reuters
A Malaysian medical worker collects samples from employees at a Top Glove factory in Klang. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE