Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: AP Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: AP
Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: I warned Goldman Sachs about Jho Low, ex-banker Roger Ng claims in US filing

  • Roger Ng, who is facing trail in the US on bribery and money-laundering charges, says he told his bosses Low was ‘not to be trusted’
  • He also argues that Tim Leissner, an ex-Goldman banker who has agreed to plead guilty and testify against him, is really the central figure in the scheme

Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:41am, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: AP Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: AP
Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE