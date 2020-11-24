Ahmed Faysal was arrested by Singapore’s Internal Security Department with multiple knives in his possession. Photo: Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs
Singapore investigates dozens for religious extremism ‘to pre-empt copycat attacks’ after France beheading
- A majority of those being investigated attracted attention after they had supported the killing of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty
- Authorities arrested a 26-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker had prepared himself for armed violence in defence of Islam
