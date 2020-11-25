Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, pictured after an interview at the central bank‘s headquarters on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore sticks to digital banking plans despite China, US clampdowns
- Regulatory tightening in China ‘will not have an impact’ on licence awards in the city state, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Ravi Menon
- The permits are much coveted given the city’s status as a regional financial hub and rapidly growing wealth management centre
Topic | Singapore
Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, pictured after an interview at the central bank‘s headquarters on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg